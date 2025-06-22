Aliou Balde News: Heads back to Cote D'Azur

Balde is heading back to Nice after his loan spell in Lausanne, his parent club announced.

Balde spent the second half of the season on loan in his former club Lausanne where he played 16 Super League games, scored one goal and provided one assist. The left-winger is now heading back to Nice and is expected to be in team training with the Aiglons to start the pre-season on July 1. It is not yet clear if coach Franck Haise will count on him in 2025/26 or if he will be loaned again.