Alisson Injury: Another game out
Alisson (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester United.
Alisson was already unlikely to face United and will miss out altogether, as the goalie is still absent from the clean sheet. This is unfortunate for the club as they need to win this match for UCL placement, leaving Freddie Woodman to start in net yet again. He will now look to return next match, with only three games left this season.
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