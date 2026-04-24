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Alisson Injury: Close to return, late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 1:11am

Allison (undisclosed) is close to returning to play and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Arne Slot. "Ali is close to return of play, so let's see if tomorrow comes too early yes or no."

Allison has been sidelined since mid-March, making coach Slot's upbeat assessment a significant improvement from recent updates. The Brazilian goalkeeper's availability for Saturday will be determined after Friday's session, with the club clearly not wanting to rush him back before he is genuinely ready. If Allison cannot be cleared in time, Freddie Woodman is set to start between the posts against Palace with Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) also unavailable for several weeks.

Alisson
Liverpool
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