Alisson Injury: Could be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 2:12am

Alisson (muscular) is expected to train with the team Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Arne Slot. "He's been with the physios until now. Let's see if he can join the team session today. It's something I expect but not 100% sure yet. I am hopeful (he will be available). He felt something in his muscle following a pass. It's only minor, if he can't play Sunday, he will be available for the next game."

Alisson is expected to return to full team training Friday and could have a shot at making the matchday squad for Sunday's clash with Tottenham depending on how he feels. Liverpool's starting goalkeeper has been working with the physios throughout the week, though coach Arne Slot remains optimistic about having him available against Spurs. If Alisson proves fit, he will regain his spot between the posts, otherwise Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to get the nod once again.

Alisson
Liverpool
