Alisson Injury: Could be available Sunday

Alisson (muscular) is expected to train with the team Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Arne Slot. "He's been with the physios until now. Let's see if he can join the team session today. It's something I expect but not 100% sure yet. I am hopeful (he will be available). He felt something in his muscle following a pass. It's only minor, if he can't play Sunday, he will be available for the next game."

