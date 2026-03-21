Alisson Injury: Could miss long time

Alisson (undisclosed) is set for the sidelined and will be out for a while, he posted on his instagram. "Unfortunately I'll be out of action for a while. Already working hard to be back stronger. Thank you for the support."

Alisson suffered another injury that will keep him sidelined for a while, with the goalie sharing the update on his Instagram story. That raises some real concern because his comment seems to hint at a potentially lengthy absence, which would be a major blow for the Reds with big fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League coming up. Until the Brazilian is fully fit and back in the mix, Giorgi Mamardashvili looks set to hold down the starting job between the posts.