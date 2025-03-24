Alisson Injury: Follows concussion protocols

Alisson (concussion) traveled back to Liverpool for assessment after suffering a concussion in Thursday's 2-1 victory against Colombia. He shared an update on social media, stating, "Hey guys, just to let you know I'm fine! Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages."

Alisson is following concussion protocols and is doing fine after leaving the Brazilian squad to be assessed by Liverpool's medical staff. If everything goes well, he should be available for the Merseyside derby against Everton on April 2.