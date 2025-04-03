Alisson Injury: Has to tick all boxes

Alisson (concussion) trained normally with the team this week but did not meet all the requirements for Wednesday's clash against Everton. If he meets all the requirements ahead of Sunday's clash with Fulham, he will start in goal, coach Arne Slot confirmed in the press conference. "And with Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn't, we are following the protocol."

