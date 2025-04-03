Alisson Injury: Last check unsuccessful

Alisson (concussion) trained normally with the team this week but required a final check before Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton, which was unsuccessful, coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference, per the Liverpool Echo. "We as a club follow the protocol, and he had to tick all the boxes, and yesterday he didn't tick the last box, so that means he cannot start."

Alisson didn't pass the final check of his concussion protocol ahead of Wednesday's game, which ruled him out. He will likely be reassessed in the coming days to determine if he can meet the remaining criteria and be available for their next match against Fulham on Sunday. If he misses that game and doesn't pass the check, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to replace him again between the posts.