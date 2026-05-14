Alisson Injury: Late call again Friday
Alisson (strain) returned to team training in recent days but remains a late call for Friday's clash against Aston Villa, according to coach Arne Slot. "Alisson trains with us again, let's see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week."
Alisson's return to the training pitch is the most encouraging update yet in what has been a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the Brazilian goalkeeper now in a race against time to feature in the final fixtures of the season. If Alisson can't be available against the Villans, Giorgi Mamardashvili will be the one starting between the posts on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 18, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 17, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 4, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More