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Alisson Injury: Late call again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 1:25am

Alisson (strain) returned to team training in recent days but remains a late call for Friday's clash against Aston Villa, according to coach Arne Slot. "Alisson trains with us again, let's see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week."

Alisson's return to the training pitch is the most encouraging update yet in what has been a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with the Brazilian goalkeeper now in a race against time to feature in the final fixtures of the season. If Alisson can't be available against the Villans, Giorgi Mamardashvili will be the one starting between the posts on Friday.

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