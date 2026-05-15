Alisson Injury: Not an option Friday
Alisson (strain) is out for Friday's game against Aston Villa.
The Brazilian goalkeeper returned to training earlier in the week, but he won't be an option for this clash, as he was deemed not fit enough to feature yet. This means Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain as the starter. Alisson's last chance to play before the end of the season will come against Brentford on Sunday, May 24.
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