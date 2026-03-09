Alisson Injury: Not in UCL squad

Alisson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training, the club announced.

Alisson is not in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training. The Brazilian will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter, so his absence could be felt, with Giorgi Mamardashvili likely to start in goal in his place.