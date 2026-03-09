Alisson headshot

Alisson Injury: Not in UCL squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:30am

Alisson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training, the club announced.

Alisson is not in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training. The Brazilian will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter, so his absence could be felt, with Giorgi Mamardashvili likely to start in goal in his place.

Alisson
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 4, 2022