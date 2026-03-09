Alisson Injury: Not in UCL squad
Alisson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training, the club announced.
Alisson is not in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray due to an apparent fitness issue sustained in training. The Brazilian will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter, so his absence could be felt, with Giorgi Mamardashvili likely to start in goal in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 18, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 17, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 4, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More