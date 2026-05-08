Alisson Injury: Not training, still out

Alisson (strain) is out for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Arne Slot. "Alisson not yet, doesn't train with us yet, but very close to."

Alisson is still going to remain sidelined due to his strain, as the goalie is yet to join training with his club. This brings some worry, as with only three games left in the season, the Brazilians' chances of returning keep getting slimmer. There is no doubt they don't want to rush him back as he prepares for the World Cup, but they will still hope a return to training is near, and he can feature in the final two games of the season.