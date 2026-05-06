Alisson Injury: Not training Wednesday

Allison (strain) was absent from Wednesday's training session as he continued to work on his recovery, Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo reports.

Allison has been sidelined since mid-March, and his status remains in doubt for Saturday's match against Chelsea. If he continues to miss training sessions, he'll likely remain out for another week and would play two more games this season in the best-case scenario. With Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) unavailable as he deals with an injury as well, Freddie Woodman may have another chance to feature in Allison's absence.