Alisson Injury: Out to face Palace

Allison (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace.

Allison has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite coach Arne Slot describing him as close to a return earlier in the week, with Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace coming too soon after his absence stretching back to mid-March. The club had been cautious about rushing the Brazilian goalkeeper back before he was genuinely ready, and the final call after Friday's session went against him. Freddie Woodman is set to start between the posts, with Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) also unavailable for several weeks due to an injury, leaving Liverpool without their first-choice options in goal.