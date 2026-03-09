Alisson Injury: Out Tuesday due to injury

Alisson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Galatasaray after picking up a fitness issue in training, with coach Arne Slot mentioning "Ali, of course, was in the session - as many people could see - but unfortunately he felt something towards the end of the session. And it was, how do you say this... people looked at it and we decided and he decided together that it wasn't good enough to play tomorrow. And then it's of no use traveling".

