Alisson headshot

Alisson Injury: Set to start against Hammers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Alisson has fully recovered from a concussion and is set to start against West Ham on Sunday, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.

Alisson will return in goal for the Reds after missing time with a concussion sustained during international duty with Brazil. He is fully fit and expected to start against the Hammers on Sunday.

Alisson
Liverpool
