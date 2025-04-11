Alisson Injury: Set to start against Hammers
Alisson has fully recovered from a concussion and is set to start against West Ham on Sunday, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.
Alisson will return in goal for the Reds after missing time with a concussion sustained during international duty with Brazil. He is fully fit and expected to start against the Hammers on Sunday.
