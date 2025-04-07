Alisson Injury: Still following protocol

Alisson is still following the concussion protocol and could be ready for Sunday's match against Fulham, coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference. "Yes, he did [not pass the concussion protocol]. There's a week to go [until the next match] so that gives us a bit of time. But you know as Liverpool we always follow the protocol in moments like this when it's a concussion. If you haven't ticked all the boxes, he can't be in goal. He wants it a lot but the protocol is the protocol."

Alisson missed another game due to the protocol as he was unable to meet all the requirements before the match against Fulham. He has a full week to recover and clear the concussion protocol before the next game against West Ham on Sunday. If he remains unavailable, Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal.