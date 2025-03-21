Alisson Injury: Suffers suspected concussion

Alisson was forced off in the 77th minute of Thursday's 2-1 victory over Colombia in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifications due to a suspected concussion, Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed in a press conference, per the Liverpool Echo. "Alisson suffered a trauma to the head region, he was replaced by a suspected concussion. Now we will do all the CBF protocol, it will undergo recommended imaging tests, a computed tomography, then a resonance with diffusion. If all the tests are normal, we'll follow up and do a cognitive test. And then we will evaluate the player. In the possibility that everything is normal, we will make a sequence of observations in the coming days. Today, we will do the tests, all the necessary evaluations. Alisson is normal, with no complaints. He reported no fainting and no memory loss. He thought it was a little slower. In this complaint, the recommended is the replacement of the player."

Alisson will undergo multiple tests following a CBF protocol after suffering a suspected concussion in Thursday's game for Brazil. He told the doctors he was feeling a little slow but did not faint or lose memory. He was replaced by Bento Krepski to avoid any risk. The examinations will determine if he can play against Argentina on Wednesday or if he will return to Liverpool to recover before the Merseyside derby against Everton on April. 2.