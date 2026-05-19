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Alisson Injury: Training well, could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 1:50pm

Alisson (strain) was mentioned by the Brazilian national team's coach Carlo Ancelotti, who confirmed his call-up for the World Cup and said he "is returning from injury but has been training for two weeks. He is doing normally, he is well, and I believe he will play the next game (for Liverpool). Even if he doesn't play, he has the time to be 100 percent for the first game of the cup.", per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo.

Alisson seems to be increasingly close to returning ahead of his club's final game of the season against Brentford, where he could take the starting spot from Giorgi Mamardashvili if he's fit enough to play. After that, the experienced goalkeeper will look to play a major role for Brazil in the World Cup. He's currently averaging 2.2 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per game in the Premier League campaign.

Alisson
Liverpool
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