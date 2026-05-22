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Alisson Injury: Trains with team, could return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Alisson (strain) is training with the squad this week and could be an option for Sunday's season finale against Brentford, according to coach Arne Slot. "Ali will train with us today, so that's positive."

Alisson has been training for two weeks and Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his World Cup call-up while expressing confidence the goalkeeper will feature for Liverpool before the tournament, saying he believes he will play the next game and that even if he does not, he will have enough time to be fully fit for Brazil's opening World Cup fixture. The experienced goalkeeper is expected to regain his starting role from Giorgi Mamardashvili if cleared for the Brentford clash, with the club managing his return carefully to ensure he heads into the summer tournament in the best possible condition.

Alisson
Liverpool
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