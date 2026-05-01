Alisson Injury: Unlikely against Manchester United

Allison (undisclosed) didn't train with the squad yet and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Arne Slot. "Ali hasn't trained with us yet. [He is] very close to training with us, I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train today or either tomorrow or otherwise the start of next week. He is very close but of course, also we don't want to take any risks, because that's never what you do with a player and that's also not what we do now. "I think there's a difference between a goalkeeper and a player. If a player hasn't trained for a few weeks, players need to run much more than goalkeepers do."

Alisson has been out since mid-March with a muscular injury, and the club is taking a careful approach instead of rushing him back before he is fully ready to go. Freddie Woodman is in line to keep starting between the posts until both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) are back in action, leaving Liverpool without their top-choice goalkeeping options for at least another week if the Brazilian is ruled out.