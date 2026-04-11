Alisson Injury: Unlikely for Tuesday

Allison (undisclosed) still needs more time to fully recover from his injury, as coach Arne Slot mentioned after Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham "Tuesday I don't expect him. He's not training with the team yet, but he's working very hard on his recovery, so we hope to have him back in the near future. But he doesn't train with the team yet, so he will not be performing [on] Tuesday".

Allison has already missed four club games with the issue he picked up in mid-March, and it seems he'll continue to work toward a return in the derby against Everton on April 19. Until the Brazilian is fit, Giorgi Mamardashvili should continue to guard the Reds' goal.