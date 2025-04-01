Alisson Injury: Will be assessed Tuesday

Alisson (concussion) trained normally on Monday and will be assessed after Tuesday's session to determine his availability for Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Ali trained with us as well. The last check has to be made, I think that's this afternoon after the session, [to determine] if he is available to play."

