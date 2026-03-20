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Alisson Injury: Won't play vs. Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Alisson won't play Saturday against Brighton due to an undisclosed injury, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

Alisson started against Galatasaray in midweek, but this latest setback means he will also miss out on playing for Brazil in the international break. This means Giorgi Mamardashvili will get the nod against the Seagulls this weekend.

Alisson
Liverpool
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