Alisson Injury: Working hard, not ready yet

Alisson (undisclosed) is making positive progress in his recovery but will not be available yet to feature, according to coach Arne Slot. "Alisson is working hard to find his way back to the squad, so that's really positive, but he will not be in the squad this weekend."

Alisson has now missed the the last three games across all competitions due to injury, with Giorgi Mamardashvili continuing to hold down the starting role between the posts. The Brazilian's return is still a few weeks away, but the upbeat tone from coach Slot is an encouraging sign that the end of his absence is drawing closer. Liverpool will be hoping to have their number one back in the fold for the final stretch of what has been a difficult season for the club.