Alisson News: All-time UCL Performance

Alisson recorded nine saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Alisson recorded an exceptional nine saves as he helped Liverpool pull off a 1-0 away win in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. These nine saves were more than he has had to make in any game over the last two seasons and he employed a wide range of saves to stop the PSG barrage. The strongest part of this performance was where he was able to direct the ball after he made the save and kept it out of the path of onrushing attackers following the shots.