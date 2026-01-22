Alisson kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Marseille and made four key saves either side of halftime, notably denying Mason Greenwood and Amine Gouiri as Marseille attempted to build momentum. He remained composed during a strong opening spell and managed his area well as crosses began to fly in. With Liverpool protecting a narrow lead, his calm handling prevented Marseille from finding the goal that could have flipped the match at 1-0. Alisson will look to build on that performance in Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.