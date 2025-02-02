Alisson News: Clean sheet in win

Alisson made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Alisson put in a strong performance Saturday with a series of vital saves. He posted his sixth clean sheet of the season, delivering two shutouts from his last three matches. The Brazilian currently holds the best goals conceded per game statistic at 0.8, but he will need to be sprightly in Liverpool's next EPL encounter which is against neighbors Everton. The Toffees have netted eight from their last three games.