Alisson was well onto his way to a clean sheet, but he conceded two goals after the 80th minute to allow the victory to turn into a defeat. The second goal was his fault too as he conceded a penalty in the 91st minute which was unsurprisingly converted by Erling Haaland to secure the win for Manchester City. Alisson has now conceded in four consecutive Premier League matches, his longest streak since last season. He'll look to get back on track Wednesday at Sunderland, a side which has scored 27 goals through 25 matches this season.