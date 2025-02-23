Alisson News: Five saves in win

Alisson recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Manchester City.

Alisson stopped every single shot he faced to come away with a massive clean sheet that sent Liverpool 11 points clear at the top. The goalkeeper was brilliant throughout the match and did well to stop everything City threw his way. Alisson has been largely excellent, though he's occasionally let in a sloppy goal, which has limited his overall clean sheet totals.