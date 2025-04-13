Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alisson headshot

Alisson News: Four saves in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Alisson made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus West Ham United.

Alisson made four strong saves to help prevent West Ham from coming into the game at Anfield. The goal conceded was unavoidable for him as Andrew Robertson turned the ball into his own net. This was his return after a head injury he picked up on international duty for Brazil. In his last four Liverpool games, he has managed 23 saves.

Alisson
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now