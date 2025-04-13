Alisson News: Four saves in 2-1 win

Alisson made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus West Ham United.

Alisson made four strong saves to help prevent West Ham from coming into the game at Anfield. The goal conceded was unavoidable for him as Andrew Robertson turned the ball into his own net. This was his return after a head injury he picked up on international duty for Brazil. In his last four Liverpool games, he has managed 23 saves.