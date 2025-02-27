Alisson News: Keeps easy clean sheet

Alisson had one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Alisson had one of his easiest matchdays of the season Wednesday as he faced just one shot on target in his eighth clean sheet of the season. It marked the third time this season his defense has allowed just one shot to reach him. Next up in the Premier League is a very favorable matchup versus Southampton on March 8, a match that he could sit out given it's sandwiched between the two Champions League knockout matches versus Paris Saint-Germain.