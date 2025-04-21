Alisson News: Not required to make a save

Alisson made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Leicester City.

Alisson kept his ninth clean sheet of the season but wasn't required to make a save. In the second half, Leicester had the ball in the back of the net. The Brazilian was fouled by Patson Daka, and the goal was ruled out. This was the first time in the Premier League since they played Leicester in the home game in December that Alisson wasn't required to make a save.