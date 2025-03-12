Alisson News: Seven saves in defeat

Alisson had seven saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Alisson had another solid performance against Paris in the second leg of the Champions League making seven saves but conceding a goal after a misunderstanding with Ibrahima Konate in the first half. That goal allowed Paris to force extra time and eventually win in a penalty shootout to advance to the next round. The Brazilian keeper did not save a penalty as his team was eliminated from the competition. Liverpool will now have to refocus quickly ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.