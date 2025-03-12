Alisson News: Seven saves in defeat
Alisson had seven saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Alisson had another solid performance against Paris in the second leg of the Champions League making seven saves but conceding a goal after a misunderstanding with Ibrahima Konate in the first half. That goal allowed Paris to force extra time and eventually win in a penalty shootout to advance to the next round. The Brazilian keeper did not save a penalty as his team was eliminated from the competition. Liverpool will now have to refocus quickly ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now