Alisson News: Single save in draw
Alisson made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Alisson's most disappointing season in Liverpool came to an end with a whimper of a draw Sunday. He stopped one shot and allowed the other as he returned for the Premier League finale. It's unclear what the future holds for Alisson, but the disappointing return this season was largely on the defense, as he was his usually stout self. One possible concern for Liverpool is that Alisson has missed more than 10 matches in each of the last three campaigns.
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