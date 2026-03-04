Alisson News: Single save in loss
Alisson had one save and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton.
Alisson faced three shots and stopped only one of them, leaving him with the loss during Tuesday's clash. It's another forgettable performance in a season to forget for Alisson and Liverpool, who have struggled in equal part. The team in front of him has done little to pick Alisson up, and he's let in some goals he'd want back.
