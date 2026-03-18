Alisson News: Single save in win
Alisson made one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray.
Alisson didn't have much to do to earn the clean sheet Wednesday, he saved a single shot and watched the team in front of him control the match. The goalkeeper has been excellent individually but the team in front of him has let him down at times. When he gets support in front of him he remains one of the best in any competition.
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