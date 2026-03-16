Alisson News: Six saves for draw
Alisson registered six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Alisson seemed set to backstop an important win before a late equalizer left him with the loss despite a very good showing. He stopped six of the seven shots he faced and was only beaten in the dying minutes. It's another day to forget in a season full of days to forget for Alisson and Liverpool, as they turn back towards the Champions League.
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