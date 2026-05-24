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Alisson News: Starts for finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Alisson (strain) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Brentford.

Alisson is fit for Sunday after missing the past few weeks of play through injury, no surprise for the goalie after his return to training. This is a good sign for the keeper as he heads into the World Cup, potentially Brazil's first choice. He will now look to make it nine clean sheets this season in his final match of the campaign.

Alisson
Liverpool
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