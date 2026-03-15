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Alisson News: Starts in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 8:30am

Alisson (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Alisson was likely to return Sunday, and that has come to fruition, with the goalie starting in his typical spot in net. This is massive news for the club as they gain back the Brazilian, who should remain in net moving forward, starting in all 25 appearances this season while recording eight clean sheets.

Alisson
Liverpool
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