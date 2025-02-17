Alisson News: Three saves for win

Alisson had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Alisson had a surprising amount of work to do at Anfield, stopping three of the four shots he faced to come away with the win. He wasn't able to do enough to earn the clean sheet, a frustrating fact for the goalkeeper throughout the season. Still Liverpool are flying high at the top of the table and Alisson remains one of the best in the world.