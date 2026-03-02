Alisson headshot

Alisson News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Alisson registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win versus West Ham United.

Alisson faced five shots and stopped three of them during Saturday's win. The goalkeeper got five goals of support from the team in front of him, and that was enough to keep the match firmly in hand, despite two disappointing goals allowed in the second half.

Alisson
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 4, 2022