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Alisson News: Tipped to start for Brazil

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 8:40am

Alisson is expected to be Brazil's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While it'd be fair to say this was a down season for Alisson, as he dealt with multiple injuries and was limited to just 26 Premier League starts, he's still locked in as the starter between the posts for Brazil ahead of the other options, Ederson and Weverton. Between the Premier League and the UCL, Alisson made 32 appearances for the Reds -- his lowest since 2023-24 -- and allowed 34 goals while making 70 saves and posting 12 clean sheets. His experience at this stage, having been the starter for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup as well, will be key to La Selecao's chances of winning their first World Cup title since 2002.

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