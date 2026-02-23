Alisson headshot

Alisson News: Two saves for clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Alisson recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Alisson stopped both shots he faced and came away with a well-earned clean sheet during Sunday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent in limited action during Sunday's clash and earned the clean sheet with a couple nice saves. The limited volume he faces means Alisson can be a volatile option in any given match.

Alisson
Liverpool
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alisson See More
