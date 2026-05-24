Alisson Santos Injury: Hurt early in Udinese game

Santos recorded one shot on goal before leaving Sunday's match versus Udinese after just 10 minutes due to a thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Santos almost scored immediately but botched a finish and limped off after pulling up during a sprint, clutching the back of his thigh. He's set for tests to assess the severity of the problem. He progressively earned a larger role after joining in January, tallying four goals, 29 shots (16 on target), 14 chances created and 41 crosses (seven accurate) in 14 appearances (nine starts).