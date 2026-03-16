Alisson Santos News: Active display in win

Santos had four shots (two on target), created one chance and sent in five crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.

Santos couldn't score as he did on the previous match but it wasn't for lack of trying as the attacker was one of his team's biggest threats. In just five games since moving from Sporting CP, he's leaving a great impression and it wouldn't be an exaggeration saying he's locked up as a starter right now.