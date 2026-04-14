Alisson Santos News: Five shots off bench

Alisson Santos generated five shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Alisson made a strong contribution off the bench, registering a season-high five shots in 34 minutes to lead his side in that category. With the first-choice squad fully fit, he has recently been limited to substitute appearances, coming off the bench in three consecutive games, though he has played more than 30 minutes in two of them. The forward arrived at Napoli on loan from Sporting in the winter transfer window and has made eight league appearances for the club, including four starts, managing to find the net twice. The club is reportedly giving serious consideration to triggering the purchase option in his loan agreement.