Alisson Santos News: Joins Napoli permanently
Santos is staying at Napoli, which exercised their option to acquire him from Sporting CP.
Santos made a strong impact after joining during the January window, de facto replacing the injured David Neres in the rotation, scoring four goals and adding 29 shots (16 on target), 14 key passes and 41 crosses (seven accurate) in 14 appearances (nine starts). His recent injury was minor and won't affect his summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now