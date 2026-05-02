Alisson Santos News: Pretty good against Como

Santos registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created and won one of three tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Santos was one of the few Napoli players who managed to get something going in the final third, threatening the opposing defense with his sprints and leading his club in key passes. He has had multiple ones in three straight fixtures, accumulating seven chances created. Additionally, this marked his fifth consecutive game with one or more crosses, for a total of 16 (five accurate) and his fourth one with at least one shot, for a total of 10 (four on target). On the other end, he halted a three-game streak with one or more corners.