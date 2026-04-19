Alisson Santos headshot

Alisson Santos News: Provides spark against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Santos created three scoring chances and had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Santos replaced Frank Anguissa at halftime and tried to lead the charge, but Napoli didn't manage to score. He has been used as a sub in the last four rounds following a run of starts, notching six shots (two on target), three chances created and five corners. He has sent in six crosses in back-to-back fixtures (three accurate).

Alisson Santos
Napoli
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