Alisson Santos News: Provides spark against Lazio

Santos created three scoring chances and had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Santos replaced Frank Anguissa at halftime and tried to lead the charge, but Napoli didn't manage to score. He has been used as a sub in the last four rounds following a run of starts, notching six shots (two on target), three chances created and five corners. He has sent in six crosses in back-to-back fixtures (three accurate).